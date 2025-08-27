Typepad is shutting down

We have made the difficult decision to discontinue Typepad, effective September 30, 2025.

What Does This Mean for You?

After September 30, 2025, access to Typepad – including account management, blogs, and all associated content – will no longer be available. Your account and all related services will be permanently deactivated.

Please note that after this date, you will no longer be able to access or export any blog content.

What Do You Need to Do?

If you need to retain your content, please export your content before September 30, 2025. After this date, your content will no longer be accessible to you and will not be available for export.

You can find more information on exporting here.

Refunds & Final Billing

Effective August 31, 2025, we will no longer charge you for services.

If you have made a recent payment, we will attempt to issue a prorated refund to the payment method on file.

Please verify that your payment method on file is up to date to ensure successful refund processing.

Have Questions or Need Assistance?

If you have any questions, please refer to our Frequently Asked Questions page here.

If you have any additional questions or need help, please open a ticket at Help > New Ticket from your Typepad account.

We truly appreciate your business and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for being a valued customer.